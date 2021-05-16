Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for approximately 1.9% of Watchman Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 3.1% in the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.46. 2,273,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,551,050. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.87 and a 1-year high of $57.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,134. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

