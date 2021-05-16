Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ag Growth International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.94.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Desjardins increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ag Growth International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.88.

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$41.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$772.11 million and a PE ratio of -4,568.89. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$25.24 and a 12 month high of C$48.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.55.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$227.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$238.53 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,666.67%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.