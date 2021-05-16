ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AGESY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

ageas SA/NV stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average of $54.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.89. ageas SA/NV has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $64.10.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

