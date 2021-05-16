Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $823,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

Valero Energy stock traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.21. 5,325,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935,940. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.91 and its 200-day moving average is $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2,706.10, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

