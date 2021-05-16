Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHN. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in First Horizon by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in First Horizon by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of First Horizon stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,023,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466,153. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $4,165,059.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,170,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,317,582.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $5,631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 593,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,131,642.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FHN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.