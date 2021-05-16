Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,147 Shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 55,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,236,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,696,000 after acquiring an additional 697,730 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 68,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

FDVV traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $37.85. 75,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,698. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average is $33.37.

