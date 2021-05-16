Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,925 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates comprises 1.1% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.53% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDRR. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 136,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Geneva Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 64,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDRR stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $42.39. The company had a trading volume of 41,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,747. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.07. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $43.07.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.