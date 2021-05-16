Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.13.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $301.05 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $222.52 and a one year high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.62.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.