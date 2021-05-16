Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.03.

ABNB opened at $141.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.58. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $846,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 551.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after buying an additional 2,843,433 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $375,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $343,849,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

