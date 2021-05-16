AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) PT Lowered to C$46.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABSSF. CIBC lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities cut AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$27.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of ABSSF stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $34.87.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

