Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $275.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $305.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

Shares of BABA opened at $209.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $566.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $196.70 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,891,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 144,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,828,000 after buying an additional 81,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

