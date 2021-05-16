Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $290.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 38.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BABA. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

NYSE BABA opened at $209.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $566.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $196.70 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

