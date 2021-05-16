Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $270.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s previous close.

BABA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $209.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $196.70 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,145 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

