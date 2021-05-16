ALL BEST ICO Market Cap Hits $16,699.63 (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. ALL BEST ICO has a total market capitalization of $16,699.63 and approximately $130.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00086479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00020581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $521.03 or 0.01130412 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00063056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00115795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO (CRYPTO:ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,892,615 coins. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

