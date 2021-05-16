Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Allegheny Technologies worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 23.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

ATI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

ATI stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.40.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

