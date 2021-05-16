ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.000-3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded ALLETE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.60.

Shares of NYSE ALE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.41. The stock had a trading volume of 158,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,503. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.85. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

