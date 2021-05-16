Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.26

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.26 and traded as high as $6.19. Alliance Resource Partners shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 433,788 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $778.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $318.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.50 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 19.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARLP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $24,581,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,718 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 938.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 383,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 346,562 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 15.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,776,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 234,661 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $897,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

