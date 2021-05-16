ALLY 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21.24 Million (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 278.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 16th. In the last week, ALLY has traded 1,180.3% higher against the dollar. One ALLY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ALLY has a market capitalization of $56.57 million and $21.24 million worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00087206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00020145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.26 or 0.01072449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00064040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00113364 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00062234 BTC.

About ALLY

ALY is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for ALLY is getally.io. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

