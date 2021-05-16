Alpha Quark Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $34,911.00 (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be purchased for about $4.72 or 0.00009647 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Quark Token has a total market capitalization of $40.00 million and approximately $34,911.00 worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Quark Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00088074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00020611 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $536.43 or 0.01095318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00064238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00113445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00063772 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,467,074 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Quark Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Quark Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Quark Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Quark Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.