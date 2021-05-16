Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ALSMY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alstom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Alstom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alstom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.50.

ALSMY opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. Alstom has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

