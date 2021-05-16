Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.50. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.

ALTG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $450.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 539,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 507,143 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter valued at $1,548,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 575,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 103,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after buying an additional 47,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth $563,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.