Altimmune (ALT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Altimmune to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 659.33% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. On average, analysts expect Altimmune to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.51. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

Several research analysts have commented on ALT shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Altimmune currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In related news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,731 shares in the company, valued at $140,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

