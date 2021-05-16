Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at TD Securities

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATUSF. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Altius Minerals stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

