Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Boosted by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 281 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,649 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 3,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,222.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,330.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,286.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,203.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.