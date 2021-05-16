American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $157.15 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $81.22 and a fifty-two week high of $160.69. The firm has a market cap of $126.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

