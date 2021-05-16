American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Holdings Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of American Woodmark worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,046,000 after buying an additional 115,260 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $97.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.83. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $431.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

