AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Trading Down 2.2%

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)’s stock price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $116.74 and last traded at $116.79. 25,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,155,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.46.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,534,974.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,882,620. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

