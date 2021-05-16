Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Receives $6.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 91,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 163,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

