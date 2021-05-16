Amrit Paul Singh Gill Acquires 100,000 Shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR) Stock

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR) Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$12,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,787,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$973,486.25.

Amrit Paul Singh Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill acquired 50,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$5,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill purchased 31,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$4,340.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill bought 30,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$5,550.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 1,938,038 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$290,705.70.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 6,500 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$1,365.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill bought 5,500 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$742.50.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Amrit Paul Singh Gill bought 100,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$16,000.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Amrit Paul Singh Gill bought 45,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$7,650.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill bought 43,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$7,740.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 1,000,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$220,000.00.

CVE LMR opened at C$0.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. Lomiko Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.02 and a 1 year high of C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.63 million and a P/E ratio of -11.36.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Lomiko Metals from C$0.33 to C$0.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

