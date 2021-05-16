Analysts Anticipate Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to Announce $3.08 EPS

Analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.99. Advance Auto Parts posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 238.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year earnings of $10.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.86 to $10.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.67 to $12.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

AAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

Shares of AAP stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.81. 602,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,051. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.68 and its 200-day moving average is $168.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $118.73 and a 52 week high of $210.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,948,000 after acquiring an additional 113,891 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,701,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,210,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,156,000 after acquiring an additional 26,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after acquiring an additional 525,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $170,946,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.