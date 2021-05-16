Analysts Anticipate CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. CarGurus posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CarGurus.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $637,107.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,286,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,432,110.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,583 shares of company stock worth $2,726,298 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 2,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CarGurus by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.