Analysts Anticipate Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. Ethan Allen Interiors posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 533.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $176.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE ETH opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $749.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.33 and a beta of 1.23. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 28,544 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 232.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,332 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $678,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,687,000 after purchasing an additional 155,311 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

