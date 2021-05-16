Analysts Anticipate Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $558.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will report sales of $558.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $577.10 million and the lowest is $540.10 million. Harsco reported sales of $447.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSC shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of HSC stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,671. Harsco has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.