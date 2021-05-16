Analysts Anticipate Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to announce sales of $3.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.51 billion. Laboratory Co. of America reported sales of $2.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $14.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $14.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.13.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,774. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,019,000 after purchasing an additional 112,559 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $1,590,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LH opened at $274.50 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $155.65 and a one year high of $280.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.72 and a 200-day moving average of $229.38. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

