Analysts Anticipate Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.00 Million

Analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will report sales of $43.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.20 million and the lowest is $40.70 million. Phreesia posted sales of $33.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $184.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.10 million to $186.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $223.73 million, with estimates ranging from $215.30 million to $228.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%.

PHR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

In other news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $107,788.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 10,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,888 shares of company stock valued at $10,105,096. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,333,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $960,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHR stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.18. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -76.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

