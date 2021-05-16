Analysts Anticipate Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VLDR opened at $9.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19. Velodyne Lidar has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

