Analysts Expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will announce $5.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.50 million. Cytokinetics reported sales of $3.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year sales of $26.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $27.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $41.35 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $79.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.08.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 490,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $39,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 9,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $270,354.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,229. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,390,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 375,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 235,628 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

