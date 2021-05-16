Analysts Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.67 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will report $97.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.74 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $20.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 379.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $459.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $402.76 million to $544.69 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $751.26 million, with estimates ranging from $683.54 million to $851.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRH. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.16.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period.

DRH opened at $10.06 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

