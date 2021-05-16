Analysts Expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $213.86 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will post sales of $213.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $212.02 million to $215.71 million. Hecla Mining reported sales of $166.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year sales of $877.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $830.69 million to $944.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $983.84 million, with estimates ranging from $935.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Hecla Mining’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC increased their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

HL traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.56. 9,355,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,515,160. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -151.20, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,101,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after buying an additional 3,718,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,110,000 after buying an additional 3,001,583 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,628,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,028,000 after buying an additional 2,920,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,440,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,772,000 after buying an additional 2,577,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

