Analysts Expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $932.91 Million

Brokerages expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to post $932.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $937.80 million and the lowest is $924.00 million. International Game Technology reported sales of $637.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $3.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of International Game Technology stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $22.00. 2,640,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,477. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

