Analysts Expect Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) to Post -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) will report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ earnings. Odonate Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Odonate Therapeutics.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.09).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ODT shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

ODT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.88. 1,201,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,738. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.66. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 74,900 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 984.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 134,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

