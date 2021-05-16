Analysts Expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. The Kraft Heinz posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%.

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.73. 3,295,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,136,697. The Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

