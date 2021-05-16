Analysts Expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to Post $1.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will report $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.15. Zoetis reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 588,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,628,000 after purchasing an additional 77,903 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 106,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.46 and its 200 day moving average is $161.76. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $125.31 and a 1-year high of $176.64.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

