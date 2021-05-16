Analysts Set Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target at $42.88

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANDHF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from $45.00 to $38.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:ANDHF opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $32.02.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

