Analysts Set Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Target Price at $92.71

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of FRT stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $112.53. 389,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,459. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $118.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

