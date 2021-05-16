Analysts Set New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Target Price at $11.46

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.46.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter worth $1,757,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

