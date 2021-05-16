Analyzing Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) & Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) and Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Hess Midstream pays an annual dividend of $1.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Galp Energia, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Hess Midstream pays out 150.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Galp Energia, SGPS pays out 53.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hess Midstream has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Hess Midstream is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hess Midstream and Galp Energia, SGPS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream $848.30 million 0.49 $70.10 million $1.20 19.37 Galp Energia, SGPS $17.88 billion 0.59 $435.68 million $0.26 24.35

Galp Energia, SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than Hess Midstream. Hess Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galp Energia, SGPS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hess Midstream and Galp Energia, SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream 3.11% 1.65% 1.56% Galp Energia, SGPS -3.32% -2.83% -1.10%

Risk and Volatility

Hess Midstream has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.2% of Hess Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Galp Energia, SGPS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hess Midstream and Galp Energia, SGPS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream 0 1 5 0 2.83 Galp Energia, SGPS 0 5 5 0 2.50

Hess Midstream presently has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.40%. Given Hess Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hess Midstream is more favorable than Galp Energia, SGPS.

Summary

Hess Midstream beats Galp Energia, SGPS on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,350 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of approximately 450 million cubic feet per day; and crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 550 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines. The Processing and Storage segment comprises Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; a 50% interest in the Little Missouri 4 gas processing plant located in south of the Missouri River in McKenzie County, North Dakota; and Mentor Storage Terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; and crude oil rail cars, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola. The Refining and Midstream segment owns refineries in Portugal, as well as is involved in activities related to wholesale marketing of oil products, gas, and electricity. This segment also provides storage and transportation infrastructure for oil and gas products, as well as engages in the sale of electricity to the grid in Portugal and Spain. The Commercial segment is involved in the areas of retail to final customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Business segment is involved in the development of solar and wind power generation projects in Portugal and Spain. In addition, it produces biodiesel and biofuel; and operates 1,465 service stations. Further, the company engages in the reinsurance business. The company was formerly known as Galp Â- PetrÃ³leos e GÃ¡s de Portugal, SGPS, S.A. and changed its name to Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. in September 2000. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

