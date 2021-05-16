Analyzing Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) & Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Telia Company AB (publ) and Koninklijke KPN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telia Company AB (publ) 4 1 2 0 1.71 Koninklijke KPN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Telia Company AB (publ) has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke KPN has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telia Company AB (publ) and Koninklijke KPN’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telia Company AB (publ) $9.10 billion 1.96 $750.54 million $0.37 23.62 Koninklijke KPN $6.39 billion 2.27 $701.12 million $0.17 20.29

Telia Company AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke KPN. Koninklijke KPN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telia Company AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Telia Company AB (publ) and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telia Company AB (publ) 3.45% 3.78% 1.26% Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Telia Company AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Telia Company AB (publ) beats Koninklijke KPN on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. The company also provides cloud and security services; and workplace and related services to large corporate customers. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

