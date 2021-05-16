Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AND has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$36.25 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

TSE:AND opened at C$37.22 on Thursday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of C$29.26 and a 1 year high of C$50.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 37.98.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$86.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.