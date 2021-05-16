Andra Rush Sells 11,587 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TEX opened at $54.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.27. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -909.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 14.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Terex by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,435,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Terex from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Terex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.